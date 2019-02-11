Grammy Awards 2019: Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th win

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 11:57 AM

Quincy Jones has won Grammys in more than 10 categories over his nearly seven decade long career but his win for "Quincy" is his first in the best music film category.

grammy awards 2019, quincy jones, grammy award winner,  grammys award, Quincy, grammy best music film category“Quincy” released on Netflix in September, focusing on Jones’ extraordinary life and achievements in both the music and film industries. (Reuters)

Veteran record producer Quincy Jones on Monday created history as he took home yet another Grammy with his documentary “Quincy” winning for best music film on the 2019 Grammy awards. The win marks the 85-year-old legend’s 28th Grammy, making him the living artiste with the most trophies in Grammy history.

Jones has won Grammys in more than 10 categories over his nearly seven decade long career but his win for “Quincy” is his first in the best music film category.

The award is also his first in 17 year. His last win was in 2001 for best spoken word album, ‘Q – The Autobiography Of Quincy Jones’. “Quincy” released on Netflix in September, focusing on Jones’ extraordinary life and achievements in both the music and film industries.

Jones’ daughter, “Parks and Recreation” actor Rashida Jones, served as co-director and co-writer on “Quincy” alongside Alan Hicks. Late conductor Georg Solti holds the record for most Grammy wins of any artiste, winning 31 awards before his death in September 1997.

