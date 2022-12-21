Govinda Naam Mera: Here’s how much Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and others charged for their roles

Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar has released on Disney+Hotstar. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film revolves around Govinda Waghmare – a choreographer, who wants to end his marriage but struggles to convince his wife. While she is demanding a huge amount to sign the divorce papers, Govinda plans to buy a gun to threaten his wife, but things take an unexpected turn and he becomes the prime suspect in a murder case.

Let’s take a look at how much Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar charged for their roles in Govinda Naam Mera:

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has once again impressed her fans as she plays Gauri Waghmare, Govinda’s wife in the film. As per Telly Chakkar, the 33-year-old actor has charged Rs 4 crore for her role.

Kiara Advani

As per Telly Chakkar, Kiara Advani, took Rs 4 crore home for essaying the character of Sukubai Deshmukh aka Suku in the masala entertainer.

Sayaji Shinde

Veteran actor Sayaji Shinde has reportedly charged Rs 85 lakh to be a part of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s project.

Dayanand Shetty

Actor Dayanand Shetty, who became famous after essaying the role of Daya in the popular TV show CID, took home a paycheck of Rs 45 lakh, as per Telly Chakkar.

Viraj Ghelani

Comedian and content creator Viraj Ghelani who made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera, earned Rs 25 lakh for his role. Ghelani is playing Gauri Waghmare’s boyfriend Rajat Pawar.

Amey Wagh

Marathi actor Amey Wagh is playing Govinda Waghmare’s lawyer friend in the comedy thriller. The 35-year-old actor charged Rs 25 lakh for his role, Telly Chakkar reported.

Vicky Kaushal

National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal who was last seen with Kiara Advani in Lust Stories took home a paycheck of Rs 5 crore as fees for playing the lead role of Govinda Waghmare, Telly Chakkar reported.