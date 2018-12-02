GoT’s Night King has special love for India: ‘Never met such friendly people’

Furdik, who first came to India more than 20 years ago for the shoot of the film, Alisea and the Dream Prince, is excited about visiting the country again.

Indian fans of popular TV show Game of Thrones are in for a treat, as actor Vladimir Furdik, who portrays the character of the Night King on the show, is slated to attend the Delhi Comic Con from December 7-9. Furdik, who first came to India more than 20 years ago for the shoot of the film, Alisea and the Dream Prince, is excited about visiting the country again. “I’ve never met such friendly people as I have in India,” says Furdik, adding that he has been working in the movie business since he was 15 years old. Interestingly, at the beginning, he helped with horses because horse riding was his hobby at that time. “I trained horses, cleaned stables, groomed them and cared for them during the shooting. That was my first contact with the movie business. The next 15 years I watched and learned,” he says, adding, “In fact, I still keep watching and learning. Every new film project gives me a new experience.”

Talking about his popular character (for which he has to undergo a rigorous makeup procedure) on Game of Thrones, Furdik says, “The transformation process is quite interesting… it takes almost six hours. My makeup consists of eight parts, which stick to my face. Surprisingly, though, it’s not that hard to wear and also protects me from the cold and wind.”

Apart from Furdik, Delhi Comic Con 2018 will feature many other international comic book writers and artists such as Peter Nguyen, John Layman, Saumin Patel, Abhijeet Kini, Alicia Souza, Rahil Mohsin, among others. Fans can look forward to experiential zones, great merchandise, including latest comics, cosplay contests, performances, as well as exclusive comic book launches.

Delhi Comic Con 2018 will take place from December 7-9 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi