GOT season 8 release date: ‘Game of Thrones’ final season to air in April 2019

Published: November 14, 2018 10:51 AM

GOT season 8 release date: Summer of 2019 is bound to be ice-cold for the real world as the final season of "Game of Thrones" gears up to hit HBO next April.

GOT, GOT season 8, Game of Thrones, GOT season 8 release date, GOT season 8 air date, Game of Thrones final season, GOT April 2019, HBO, GOT final season, entertainment newsHBO dropped a video on Twitter Monday teasing the plot of the much-awaited chapter via a recap of the previous seasons.

GOT season 8 release date: Summer of 2019 is bound to be ice-cold for the real world as the final season of “Game of Thrones” gears up to hit HBO next April. The network is yet to reveal the specific airdate of the season premier of the eighth and last installment of the epic fantasy series, EW reported. HBO dropped a video on Twitter Monday teasing the plot of the much-awaited chapter via a recap of the previous seasons. The 1.15 minute-long clip, however, did not feature any new footage.

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All for the throne,” it said. The channel’s official account also shared multiple images promoting the final season, with the hashtag #ForTheThrone on the microblogging site.

Watch| 

The photographs highlighted key events from the past showcasing characters – both alive and dead. The stills revisited earlier turnarounds in the life of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, The Night King, Bran and Arya Stark, including a shot from the Battle of Bastards. They also remembered departed characters such as Eddard and Catalyn Stark, Joffery Baratheon and Hodor.

The first episode is written by Dave Hill and directed by David Nutter. Filming for season eight began in October 2017 and wrapped 10 months later.

