Attention GOT fans! Game of Thrones documentary to air after series finale

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will be a two-hour feature documentary.

In a treat to the GOT’s loyal fans, HBO is releasing a documentary on Game of Thrones following the valedictory season 8. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour feature documentary that chronicles the making of the final season, will be aired, reported E! News. After the series finale of the show on May 19, you can still get a peek into the making of the season in the documentary. The release date of the documentary is fixed on May 26.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut to get a whopping amount for Jayalalithaa biopic; to go on floors by July!

The post-finale documentary will be helmed by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, drawing on Finlay’s experiences while embedded on the set for a year. Finlay captured that the creation of the show’s most ambitious and complicated season, HBO said in a press release as cited by E! News. The press release read that Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the real studios, car-parks and fields of Northern Ireland.

The documentary will tell its viewers the story of the crew and cast as they battled tough deadlines, extreme weather, fandom ravenous and the greatest mysteries for inside spoilers and information. Described as much more than a making of’ documentary, this is a heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world–and then have to say goodbye to it, HBO said. Finlay’s other credits include Seahorse, The Great Hip Hop Hoax and Goth Cruise.