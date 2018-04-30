Google Doodle: Who was Dadasaheb Phalke? The father of Indian cinema honoured on his 148th birthday

Dadasaheb Phalke is also referred as the father of Indian cinema.

Google Doodle: It was on April 30, 1870, almost 150 years ago, when 30 km from Nashik, Maharashtra, in Tryambakeshwar, the prodigy of Indian film industry was born. Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke laid the founding stone of the Indian cinema. Phalke is also referred as the father of Indian cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke was a producer-director-screenwriter in the Indian film industry.

Why Dadasaheb Phalke is considered as the father of Indian cinema is because of his debut movie Raja Harishchandra which was released in 1913. Not only the movie was his debut, it was India’s first full-length feature. During his time shaping up cinema in the country, he made as many as 95 movies and 27 short films in 19 years. Some of his most noted works include Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), Satyavan Savitri (1914), Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918) and Kaliya Mardan (1919).

Phalke was a son of a scholar. From his early age, he had developed a keen interest in various forms of art. He studied photography, lithography, architecture, engineering, and even magic. Before making his first feature film in India, he worked with Alice Guy’s silent film, The Life of Christ in 1910.

Phalke worked as a painter, draftsman, theatrical set designer, and even as a lithographer. Phalke was impressed by the works of painter, Raja Ravi Varma and vowed to show the Indian culture on the silver screen. Phalke learned filmmaking from Cecil Hepworth in London.

His first movie, Raja Harishchandra was a huge hit among the people of India. The special effects and mythology connected with the masses.

Dadasaheb Phalke passed away on February 16, 1944. After independence, in 1969, the government paid homage to the visionary filmmaker by establishing the Dadasaheb Phalke award recognizing lifetime contributions to Indian cinema.

The Google Doodle is made by artist Aleesha Nandhra. The doodle depicts a young Dadasaheb in action as he went about directing the first few gems in the history of Indian cinema.