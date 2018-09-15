Good news for the fans of The Avengers: Infinity War

The Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, among others. It was released in India on April 27, 2018. (Photo: Bollywood HUngama)

Are you a fan of Marvel Studios movies but don’t like to watch the movie in English? Then there is a good news for you as the Marvel Studios is all set to release the Hindi dubbed version of Avengers: Infinity War in Indian theatres soon. Excited??!!! On top of it, the wait will not be that long as the movie will hit the silver screens in the month of October. The news that the movie will hit the theatres again was shared by Marvel on its Facebook page.

Thre caption of the picture says, “Hindi Diwas ki khush khabri sunoge? You’ve got one last chance to re-live the epic experience of ‘द अव्हेन्जर्स’ !! Avengers: #InfinityWar Hindi – Re-releasing IN THEATRES, 2nd October 2018!! Happy #HindiDiwas to you too!”

The Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, among others. It was released in India on April 27, 2018. The movie garnered Rs 31.30 crore on its opening day, by the end of its opening weekend it earned Rs 94.30 crore and by the end of week 1 it has earned Rs 156.64 crore.