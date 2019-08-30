Good News for Saaho! Andhra government allows special 24-hour screening of the film

Saaho is shot using IMAX cameras and is expected to deliver good graphics.

Saaho: The much-anticipated action thriller film featuring the Bahubali actor Prabhas, released at the box office on Friday, August 30. The film which is already making headline got a nod from the Andhra government for special screenings. Looking at the demand of the film featuring the local superstar Prabhas, the Andhra government allowed 24-hour screening of ‘Saaho’ from August 30 to September 5 in the state. The multilingual film released simultaneously in 4 different languaged around India. Speculation are being made that Saaho might break all box office opening records. The film has been directed by Sujeeth and reportedly has a budget of Rs 350 crore. The film is packed with action sequences. Since Saaho is shot using IMAX cameras, it is expected to deliver good graphics.

In a tweet, the Movie Business analyst, Atul Mohan stated that ” Exclusive! Following very heavy demand from fans of Prabhas, the Andhra Pradesh government allows round the clock screening of Saaho in the state from 30th August to 5th September. The special shows will be screened between 1 AM and 10 AM. #SaahoInCinemas @UV_Creations #PrabhasFans”

It makes for a rare occasion to receive such special directions from the state government, given that such decisions bring increased responsibilities for them. Also, the security measures have to be enhanced to avoid any mishap in the wee hours. This remarkable decision by the Andhra Government should be cherished by the makers of ‘Saaho’ and Prabhas fans. The privilege from the Andhra Pradesh Government to have special screening round the clock will also help ‘Saaho’ in minting more money in its first week at the box office.

Since the movie had such a huge budget, the makers of Saaho are expected to have made sure that there is no loophole in the film. According to sources, international crew for choreographing the action sequences and for handling various aspects of the film’s production were hired. Also, the best available technologies were used during the production process of Saaho, making it unique for Bollywood.

Saaho features some big names other than Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as well. Actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma can be seen in important roles.

Saaho has been produced by UV creation and presented by T-series. According to film experts, Saaho is expected to breach a Rs 50 crore box office opening margin.