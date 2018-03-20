Good news for movie buffs: Delhi gets its first 4DX theatre

The PVR Pacific Mall gives the chance to movie watchers to actually to live the movie.

In a good news for movie buffs in the national capital and neighbouring regions, Delhi got its first 4DX theatre. While watching movies, one will get a different kind of experience. As per scoopwhoop.com, one can even feel his seat tilting if a vehicle overturns on screen. The PVR Pacific Mall gives the chance to movie watchers to actually to live the movie and will let experience all kinds of movements that are taking place in the film. As of now, the movie is screening two Hollywood films – Black Panther and Tomb Raider in the 4DX format across Delhi and NCR, the report added.

Last year, a PVR’s top official had said that the company was planning to increase the count of its 4DX screens to 21 by investing about Rs 70 crore in the next couple of years. The company had also signed a deal with South Korea ’s so as to add 16 more screens. The 4DX consists of effects of wind, fog, rain, lighting, snow, scents and rain storm.

“We would be investing USD 11 million on 4DX and we really hope that this technology can really take a giant step towards making a new market for itself and getting more and more consumers back into the cinemas,” a senior official of PVR Cinemas was quoted as saying by Reuters. On an average, the company would spend Rs 3.5 crore per screen. “If the average ticket price for the same content playing in a standard screen is about Rs 100, at 4DX, the ticket prices could be in the range of Rs 250-300,” he had told the agency further.

New screens would come to metro areas and smaller locations like Ludhiana and Chandigarh, a Reuters report had said. “PVR will add 16 more 4DX screens at its cinemas, taking the total to 21 4DX auditoriums in India by the end of 2019,” the company had said, as per the agency.