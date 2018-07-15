Gone! Miley Cyrus shocks fans, deletes all Instagram pictures

Miley Cyrus (Reuters)

Miley Cyrus has deleted all her Instagram posts. The 25-year-old singer has wiped off every photograph she ever uploaded to the picture-video sharing site, including the images of her pets and fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth.

No explanation has been offered or found on the development as yet. The “Malibu” singer is currently following 619 people and has 76.2 million followers on Instagram. Three days ago, some of her fans on the platform started noticing the number of her photos dipping. By the next day, her entire catalogue of thousands of posts was completely gone.