Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR loses award for Best Non-English Language Film to Argentina 1985

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR could not win the Golden Globe award for Best Non-English Language Film. It was competing against Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front; Argentina’s Argentina 1985 (the winner); Belgium’s Close; and South Korea’s Decision to Leave. Previously, Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s film had won in the Best Original Song category, for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

🎉 Congratulations on your WIN for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Argentina, 1985! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mqaFxJhqQK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

About Argentina 1985

Argentina 1985, a historical drama produced and directed by Santiago Mitre and written by Mitre and Mariano Llinás, stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, and Norman Briski.

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song

RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won in the ‘original song–motion picture category’. Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

About RRR and box office numbers RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, RRR reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

RRR and the Oscars

RRR has already won a number of international awards including Best Director for Rajamouli at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. The film has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories as well and is expected to be nominated in at least one category if not more.