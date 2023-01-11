Golden Globes 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song; All you need to know

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has created history at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’. The blockbuster Telugu movie lost Golden Globe Award to Argentina 1985 in Best Non-English Language Film category.

Who were the other nominees?

Other nominees in the category were Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. RRR is also competing in a second category at the Golden Globes – Best Non-English Language Film.

About ‘Naatu Naatu’

The iconic song Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani was there to collect the trophy.

This image released by NBC shows M.M. Keeravani accepting the Best Original Song award for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

Earlier, Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a happy picture from Los Angeles in which he can be seen in black traditional attire, Jr NTR in a black tux, and SS Rajamouli in Indian clothes. The image also features their better halves Lakshmi Pranathi (Jr NTR wife), Upasana Kamineni (Ram’s wife) and Rama Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli’s wife). Sharing the photo, the actor captioned it as “THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES.”

About RRR and box office numbers

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, RRR reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

RRR has already won a number of international awards including Best Director for Rajamouli at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. The film has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories as well and is expected to be nominated in at least one category if not more.

About Golden Globes Awards 2023 and why was it boycotted last year:

The Golden Globes are being held in Los Angeles with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host. The awards return to the Hollywood mainstream after making internal reforms following criticism of its allegedly racist and sexist voting practices. A damning exposé of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) found that there were no Black members in the 87-strong voting body and that relatively few members worked full-time for notable foreign publications.

India and Golden Globes Awards

The last time when India made its presence felt in the Best Original Score category was over a decade ago when AR Rahman won for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. He was also nominated in the same category for Boyle’s follow-up, 127 Hours. V Shantaram’s Do Aankhen Barah Haath made history when it won the equivalent of the Best Non-English Language Film in 1957. Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi won the Globe in the same category, even though it wasn’t a foreign production.