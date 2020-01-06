Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe’s message on Australia’s devastating bushfires

Russell Crowe (IE)

Hollywood star Russell Crowe won the Golden Globe Awards for his role as Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice” and the actor used the platform to share a “poignant” message on climate change amid Australia fires.

Actor Jennifer Aniston, who was the presenter for the category, said Crowe was not attending the ceremony because “he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires.”

“Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future, thank you,” Crowe wrote in his message read out by Aniston.

The actor, 55, has been posting about the fires on Instagram and Twitter regularly since past few months. He has also donated to NSW Rural Fire Service and encouraged others to do the same.

As per reporter,the wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland and have killed at least 24 people.

Others nominated alongside Crowe in the best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television category were Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”), Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”) and Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”).