Golden Globes 2019: Check out the full list of winners!

Golden Globes 2019: The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2019 is officially underway. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are hosting the event where Vice is up for the most statues in the movie categories. The Dick Cheney biopic has received six nominations including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Christian Bale’s portrayal of the former vice president.
Right behind Vice: Green Book, The Favourite and A Star Is Born, each with five nominations. The latter’s star Lady Gaga received one for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama, while co-star and director Bradley Cooper earned nods in both categories.
On the TV side, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads the pack with four total nominations, including acting nominations for stars Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is as follows:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Congratulations to Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie) – Best Motion Picture – Drama. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t46TX6xZhc
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Congratulations to Glenn Close – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – The Wife. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dGF0m0amtS
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Congratulations to Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VjYyJy71yI
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Congratulations to Green Book (@greenbookmovie) – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0aKcK2ma8S
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Congratulations to Olivia Colman – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – The Favourite (@the_favourite). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ECD2sdPnHI
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Congratulations to Christian Bale – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Vice (@vicemovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/C9WP98HYQI
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Congratulations to Roma (Mexico) (@ROMACuaron) – Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kSFHuSlbFK
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Female Actor in Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Congratulations to Regina King (@ReginaKing) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4gPSGdKSpT
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Male Actor in Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Congratulations to Mahershala Ali – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Green Book (@greenbookmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NFRnkHabKC
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Director in a Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Congratulations to Alfonso Cuarón (@alfonsocuaron) – Best Director – Motion Picture – Roma (@ROMACuaron). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ItyAfVmfSH
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Screenplay
The Favourite
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Roma
Vice
Congratulations to Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly – Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Green Book (@greenbookmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CtzvfwbyTF
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Original Score
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
First Man
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
All the Stars from Black Panther
Revelation from Boy Erased
Shallow from A Star Is Born
Girl in the Movies from Dumplin
Congratulations to Lady Gaga (@ladygaga), Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson), Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt (@Wyattish) for “Shallow” – Best Original Song – Motion Picture – A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tWf0KKguL6
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Congratulations to Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – Killing Eve (@KillingEve). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I08OzzUM0R
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Congratulations to The Kominsky Method – Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/acpmKjJAJ5
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Kirsten Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@maiseltv). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pQMgLVN1Ju
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape to Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Congratulations to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (@ACSFX) – Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YnnnEXBVIZ
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Antonia Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Congratulations to Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (@ACSFX). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NzTgRMfIy7
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Supporting Female Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz for The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Congratulations to Patricia Clarkson – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Sharp Objects. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DjIHSLsMDV
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Best Supporting Male Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
