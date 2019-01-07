Golden Globes 2019: Check out the full list of winners!

John David Washington is the centre of attention on the Golden Globes Red Carpet as he arrives with mother Pauletta and Cecil B. DeMille alumn father Denzel. (Twitter Image)

Golden Globes 2019: The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2019 is officially underway. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are hosting the event where Vice is up for the most statues in the movie categories. The Dick Cheney biopic has received six nominations including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Christian Bale’s portrayal of the former vice president.

It’s time! It’s time! Grab your @MoetUSA because the #GoldenGlobes are now LIVE! Tune in to @NBC for Hollywood’s Party of the Year™! pic.twitter.com/FEmcGm4hdd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Right behind Vice: Green Book, The Favourite and A Star Is Born, each with five nominations. The latter’s star Lady Gaga received one for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama, while co-star and director Bradley Cooper earned nods in both categories.

On the TV side, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads the pack with four total nominations, including acting nominations for stars Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is as follows:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Congratulations to Glenn Close – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – The Wife. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dGF0m0amtS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Congratulations to Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VjYyJy71yI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Congratulations to Green Book (@greenbookmovie) – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0aKcK2ma8S — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Congratulations to Olivia Colman – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – The Favourite (@the_favourite). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ECD2sdPnHI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Congratulations to Christian Bale – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Vice (@vicemovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/C9WP98HYQI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by a Female Actor in Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Congratulations to Regina King (@ReginaKing) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4gPSGdKSpT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by a Male Actor in Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Congratulations to Mahershala Ali – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Green Book (@greenbookmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NFRnkHabKC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay

The Favourite

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Vice

Congratulations to Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly – Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Green Book (@greenbookmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CtzvfwbyTF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Original Score

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

First Man

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

All the Stars from Black Panther

Revelation from Boy Erased

Shallow from A Star Is Born

Girl in the Movies from Dumplin

Congratulations to Lady Gaga (@ladygaga), Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson), Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt (@Wyattish) for “Shallow” – Best Original Song – Motion Picture – A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tWf0KKguL6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Congratulations to Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – Killing Eve (@KillingEve). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I08OzzUM0R — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Congratulations to The Kominsky Method – Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/acpmKjJAJ5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Kirsten Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@maiseltv). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pQMgLVN1Ju — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape to Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Congratulations to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (@ACSFX) – Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YnnnEXBVIZ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonia Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Congratulations to Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (@ACSFX). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NzTgRMfIy7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz for The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Congratulations to Patricia Clarkson – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Sharp Objects. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DjIHSLsMDV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry