Golden Globe Awards 2023: Where, when, and how to watch the star-studded night in India; Here’s what you can expect

The 80th Edition of the Golden Globes is back! In its eight long and fruitful decades, countless legends have graced the red carpet and enriched the silver screen with content that has created a culture of its own. From veterans to debutants, the Golden Globes have always entertained, honoured, and celebrated the talent it has nurtured over the years. From nominations to the coveted list of presenters, here is everything to look forward to at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael to run you through the night

Jerrod Carmichael, famous for The Carmichael Show and his appearances on the highly coveted SNL will be keeping the audience engaged. Well-versed in American comedy, he is inarguably hilarious and will indeed have you clutching your stomach with the best of humour during the awards night.

RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan are to be in attendance

Over the last few years, Indian Films have really made their impact and Southern cinema has taken the world by storm. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, along with actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan will be seen gracing the night with their presence. A tremendous success and feat for India, RRR is nominated in two categories, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the hit song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes.

Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan to mark their presence as presenters

The presenters for the categories have now been confirmed – with some big names on the list. Ana de Armas, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, Jamie Lee Curtis who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and Tracy Morgan amongst others will be appearing on the stage to hand out trop,hies to their colleagues.

Eddie Murphy to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

A long time coming, Eddie Murphy is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his lasting contribution to cinema. Be it a 7-year-old or a 70-year-old, an Eddie Murphy film never fails to warm the hearts of its viewer. He may ramble on as Donkey from Shrek or talk to your pet as Dr. John Dolittle, it is well known that Eddie Murphy will make you reminisce about your childhood and get a big laugh out of you as always.

Grand night of raining awards

With a year full of commendable performances, this year’s nominations break several records. With 41 first-timers in this year’s nominations pool, Ozark‘s Julia Garner bagged a double nomination at her debut ceremony. Among Black talent, Niecy Nash’s nomination could put her on the path to becoming one of the first Black actresses to win a Globe for any limited series. While Jenna Ortega has nabbed the number two spot as the second youngest competitor in the history of the best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy series category.

While we guess who's going to get lucky on the grandest night of the year, sit tight and book yourself with Lionsgate Play on January 11, 2023, from 6:30 AM IST onwards to witness one of the most glamorous nights of the year.