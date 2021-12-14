Golden Globe Awards 2022: ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the dog’ leads nominations; check full list here

Golden Globes 2022 on January 9 (AP Image)

Golden Globes, one of the most awaited gala events and award ceremonies in Hollywood, is back and the nominations are here. The Golden Globes will be held on the second week of January 2022 but the committee have not shared any details about what kind of ceremony it will be and its location, yet is eager to start a new season with some surprises and some misses.

Jane Campion’s Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ led the nominations this year already shrouded with controversy and backlash over lack of diversity among members. Both the titles got seven nods each . South Korean sensational drama on Netflix, ‘Squid game’ won nominations in three categories.

Here are the full list of nominations

Best motion picture — drama

“Belfast”

“The Power of the Dog”

“King Richard”

“Dune”

“CODA”

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Cyrano”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Don’t Look Up”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Cooper Hoffman, (“Licorice Pizza”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Director — motion picture

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Screenplay — motion picture

“Being the Ricardos”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Belfast”

“Licorice Pizza”

Motion picture — foreign language

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

Television series — drama

“Squid Game”

“The Morning Show”

“Lupin”

“Succession”

“Pose”

Actor in a television series — drama

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Actress in a television series — drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Limited series, motion picture/ anthology series made for television

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Dopesick”

“Maid”

“The Underground Railroad”

Supporting actor — television

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Supporting actress — television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

The Golden Globes 2022 will be held on January 9 in the US.