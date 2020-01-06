Golden Globe 2020: ‘Netflix, you win everything’, but..

Ricky Gervais hosts the 77th Golden Globe awards. (Reuters)Golden Globes 2020 host Ricky Gervais congratulated online streaming giant Netflix saying, “This show should just be me coming out, going, Well done, Netflix, you win everything. Goodnight.” But Netflix turned out to be the biggest loser at the awards. This year, Netflix had a staggering 34 nominations in various categories! However, it ended up winning only two Golden Globes.

The streaming service giant had 17 nominations in motion pictures, more than any other distributor by a large margin. Needless to say that it came as a surprise when despite such high probabilities Netflix lost.

Laura Dern’s performance in Netflix’s Marriage Story won the award for supporting actress in a film. Meanwhile, The Crown’s Olivia Colman won actress in a TV drama series.

On the other hand, Netflix’s big bets like Martin Scorcese’s The Irishmen starring Robert De Niro failed to grab any awards. One possible reason for this could be that most winners of the Golden Globes were films that succeeded at the box office, like Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Moreover, Golden Globe grabber 1917 would be a better watch in theatre than on the TV. Unfortunately, Netflix is lost in both these areas.

More than both of these though, the reason why Netflix may have lost at the awards could be the problem of plenty. Taking the phrase “my biggest competition is myself” to a new level, Netflix seemed to be contesting with itself in most categories, sometimes for the same film.

While both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci contested for the award for best-supporting actor in The Irishman, Brad Pitt swooped in to grab the Globe for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Thirty-four nominations and two awards later, it is clear that as good as Netflix is at creating content, it needs to pull up its socks while campaigning for the awards.