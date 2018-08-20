Gold vs Satyameva Jayate box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s sports drama leads race against John Abraham’s vigilante action

On Day 5, Gold earned Rs 15.55 crore, Satyameva Jayate bagged Rs 10.26 crore. (Bollywood Hungama)

Gold vs Satyameva Jayate box office collection: The first weekend has come to an end and Akshay Kumar’s Gold is leading the race against John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office. Akshay’s sports drama and Abraham’s vigilante justice flick were released on Independence Day. Both the movies had an impressive opening day collection. Gold grossed Rs 25.25 crore while Satyameva Jayete earned Rs 20.52 crores. However, on Day 2, both the movies saw a significant dip in their collection. While both the movies eventually picked up the lost momentum over the weekend, they could not gather the same numbers as earned on August 15.

On Day 5, Gold earned Rs 15.55 crore, Satyameva Jayate bagged Rs 10.26 crore. The combined business of the movies so far is approximately Rs 125 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on his official Twitter handle: “And the biz multiplies on Sun… Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have recorded strong figures over the *5-day extended weekend*… Combined biz is approx 125 cr nett [+/-]… Ironically, approx one-third biz [of Rs 125 cr] was accumulated on #IndependenceDay alone.”

Akshay Kumar’s sports movie Gold had released on 3,050 screens in India while John Abraham’s action drama was released on 2,500 screens.

Gold is set in 1948 and is a story about Indi’s first Olympic gold medal post Independence. Tapan Das (Akshay Kumar) is a drunk India Hockey Team manager (before Independence), who has aspirations of playing hockey as a free country. He coaches an amateur hockey team to earn Independent India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics which were held in London.

As for Satyameva Jayate, it is a vigilante justice movie directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Apart from John Abraham, the movie stars Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma in the lead roles.