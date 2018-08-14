Gold vs Satyamev Jayate box-office collection prediction: Akshay Kumar’s patriotic drama set to mint Rs 20 crore on Day 1, beat John Abraham’s action flick

Reports say that an Independence Day release and then a weekend will definitely ensure that both the films enjoy a great run at the box office.

Gold vs Satyamev Jayate box-office collection prediction: This Independence Day, Bollywood fans have their plates full with two big releases lined up! One is a patriotic drama while the other is an action flick–complete ‘Bollywood’ masala. Here comes Bollywood’s ‘khiladi’ Akshay Kumar with one of his biggest films in recent years – “Gold”. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is a historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal. Gold is produced by Excel Entertainment duo Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani and stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. The other 15th August release is the massier – action thriller starring John Abraham – “Satyamev Jayate”.

Well, reports say that an Independence Day release and then a weekend will definitely ensure that both the films enjoy a great run at the box office. Talking about “Gold”, the Akshay Kumar starrer is tipped to have a bigger opening as compared to the John Abraham starrer. Trade analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that “Gold” is expected to gross Rs 20 crore on Day 1 of its release.

“Akshay Kumar’s strong fan base, patriotic feel, urban content are USP of Gold, and hence, multiplexes have allocated around 60 per cent more occupancy to Gold,” said Johar. However, he mentioned that ultimately the movie’s fate at the box office depends on word of mouth, i.e., how the public responds to Akshay’s patriotic-themed film.

On John Abraham’s “Satyamev Jayate”, directed by Mastizaade fame Milap Zhaveri, Girish Johar says the massier film will have a greater penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 states. “The masala entertainer is expected to gross around Rs 10 crore on Day 1,” said Johar. However, Johar doesn’t believe that Gold can be an absolute downer for Satyamev Jayate. “On holidays, 2-3 films can have a good run. This goes for both the releases this 15th August,” he added.

Gold’s Domestic Screen count is 3250, and as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the advance booking of the film has been “FANTASTIC”. Satyamev Jayate is having a “GOOD” advance booking update. ‘Gold’ is even getting PHENOMENAL reviews from the screening held on Thursday.

In Gold, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a hockey coach named Tapan Das and dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for free India. While in Satyamev Jayate, John Abraham is a vigilante who hands down severe punishments to corrupt officials in society. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and debutant Aisha Sharma.