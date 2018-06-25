Gold trailer released: Akshay Kumar plays hockey coach in search of Olympic gold for ‘free India’

The Reema Kagti directorial is all set to release on Independence day this year, which will also mark 70 years of free India’s first gold medal at the Olympics in 1948.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is back in patriotic form with his upcoming release, Gold, which is all set to hit the big screen on Independence Day, August 15, 2018. The actor who took up social issues in his last two films — Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, can be seen in a completely different avatar in Reema Kagti’s ‘Gold’. The trailer of the movie released on Monday and Kumar’s look in the film is sure to send a chill down your spine. The Bollywood actor appears as a flag-bearing coach of a post-independence Indian hockey team with a firm belief in winning a Gold for his country. Other actors seen in the over two-minute trailer are Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal.

The trailer begins with a voice-over dialogue saying, “Gold, British India!” with Akshay Kumar staring intensely at the British flag reminiscing how India was not a free country and how the three Gold medals that the country had, till then, were all won under the British Raj. In the movie, he plays the role of a hockey coach named Tapam Das and dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for free India. From patriotism to sports to action, Khiladi Kumar has once again proved it to the audience that his acting skills are only getting finer with his age.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer received a great response from the audience and also various critics. Film analyst Taran Adarsh, on his official Twitter handle, said that the trailer possessed some wonderful visuals and the background score only enhanced the impact of the visuals. His tweet read, “Keeps you hooked… Wonderful visuals… Background score enhances the impact… Here’s #GoldTrailer… #Gold stars Akshay Kumar and a strong ensemble cast… Reema Kagti directs… 15 Aug 2018 release… #IndependenceDay.”

Keeps you hooked… Wonderful visuals… Background score enhances the impact… Here’s #GoldTrailer… #Gold stars Akshay Kumar and a strong ensemble cast… Reema Kagti directs… 15 Aug 2018 release… #IndependenceDay… Link: https://t.co/47kfCWG8hE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018

The film was earlier rumoured to be a biopic. However, the film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani cleared all doubts in a recent PTI interview where he said that though the film was set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India, the story was completely fictional. He also said in the interview that the movie focused on sports, hockey in particular, and was not based on any character.

