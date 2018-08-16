Gold movie box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar gets biggest opening ever, Satyamev Jayate does well too

Gold movie box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar has done it again!

Gold movie box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar has done it again! The actor who has given some of the best Bollywood films in the last three years has delivered yet another entertainer with his latest offering Gold. The movie had a fantastic first day at the box-office despite a tough competition from Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s highest-ever opener. Gold movie box-office collection for day 1 was reported at Rs 25.25 crore.

“#Gold has an EXTRAORDINARY Day 1… Takes a FAB START at plexes across major centres… Wed ₹ 25.25 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Before this, Singh is Bliing, which earned Rs 20.67 crore on day 1, was the actor’s biggest opener.

Gold’s superb performance at the box-office didn’t stop Satyamev Jayate from getting a good start too. The John Abraham starrer earned Rs 20.52 cr which is also the highest opening for any of his movies. “#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE… Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING… Wed ₹ 20.52 cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

#Gold has an EXTRAORDINARY Day 1… Takes a FAB START at plexes across major centres… Wed ₹ 25.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE… Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING… Wed ₹ 20.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

He also predicted that with both films doing well, solo releases on holidays will be a rarity in the times to come. “Save this tweet… Solo releases on holidays/festivals will be a rarity… Get ready to witness multiple films clashing on important dates… येह तो शुरुआत हैं… पिक्चर अभी बाकी हैं…,” another tweet by Adarsh read.

Gold is the story of India’s first Olympic Gold post-Independence where Akshay Kumar plays manager Tapan Das. The advance bookings for Gold are rising steadily, especially in Tier I cities. With an extended weekend on its side, the movie should pick over the next three to four days and cross the 100-cr mark in the coming days.

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor.