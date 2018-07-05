Now, he has posted a new dance video dedicating it to ‘Mahadev of Dance’ Hrithik Roshan.

Popularly known as dancing uncle, Sanjeev Srivastava, who became an online sensation overnight after his dance performance on Govinda’s “Aap Ke Aa Jane se” went massively viral on social media. Now, he has posted a new dance video dedicating it to ‘Mahadev of Dance’ Hrithik Roshan. In the video, he can be seen dancing to Hrithik’s super hit song Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He posted the video on the Twitter. And, in almost no time, the video went viral.

Sanjeev is working as an assistant professor of electronics at a private engineering institute in Bhopal. He rose to instant fame when a video of him dancing at a wedding went viral. Dabbu Uncle, as he is fondly known, has met his idol Govinda on the set of TV reality show Dance Deewane, a few days back where he was seen shaking a leg with Govinda and other judges of the show including Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia. Sanjeev had said in a press statement that he is a huge fan of Govinda and it was his dream to share the stage with Govinda. He even thanked COLORS TV channel for making his dream come true.

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances… this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill… keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

Earlier, he was invited to Salman Khan’s game show Dus Ka Dum. Talking about his overnight success and fame, he had said, “I don’t want any money from anyone for this video. I am happy that people are enjoying it. I am grateful that people liked my video.”