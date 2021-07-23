Godzilla Vs Kong: Amazon Prime Videos to stream 12th film in the King Kong franchise from this date

Godzilla vs. Kong is 12th film in the King Kong franchise and a sequel to Kong:

Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the highly anticipated monster-action film Godzilla Vs Kong from August 14. The action-packed movie will be available in three Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

The movie produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment hit theatres in March this year. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skasgard, apart from Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. The movie has been directed by Adam Wingard.

Godzilla vs. Kong is 12th film in the King Kong franchise and a sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). It is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The epic film pits two of the greatest icons of the Monsterverse, Godzilla, and Kong against each other with humanity caught in the balance.

The movie focuses on the war between a homesick Kong and Godzilla, their filial enmity, and his protectors, Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique bond and the team who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home and then all joining forces to save the city against a man-made disaster.

Following its opening weekend, Warner Bros. said the film had a “larger viewing audience than any other film or show on HBO Max since launch. The movie grossed $100.6 million in the United States and Canada, and $362.5 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $463.1 million and garnered positive reviews from film critics.