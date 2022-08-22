scorecardresearch

GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan promise action-packed political thriller

The teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer much-awaited film GodFather is finally out. The action-packed first look sees Salman Khan as Chiranjeevi’s younger brother.

Written by Entertainment Desk
GodFather, GodFather teaser, GodFather actors, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, GodFather Salman Khan
Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi from GodFather

After much anticipation and wait, the makers of GodFather have finally unveiled the teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer action-drama. The teaser released in Telugu and Hindi language introduces Chiranjeevi’s character and other prominent characters, including Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev.

About the trailer:

GodFather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer. In the 1 minute-33 seconds teaser, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan have proved that they are the perfect partner-in-crime. In the beginning, we can see how the God Father’s whereabouts were not known for 20 years but he came back into the scene six years ago and the general public could not be happier. In the trailer, Megastar Chiranjeevi is seen making a heroic entry, firing guns like a pro. Minutes later, Nayanthara’s character is introduced, followed by Salman Khan’s starry entry, riding a bike and firing guns again. As the clip progresses, we hear the dialogue in the background, “Do you know who he is? He’s the boss of the bosses. Our one and only Godfather,” which uplifts Chiranjeevi’s character.

All the politicians want to kill the GodFather and police are after him as he is the world’s biggest don. Salman Khan refers to himself as Chiranjeevi’s younger brother and hopes he’s not forgotten him.

Watch the trailer here:

Godfather is being made on a high budget. While Mohan Raja is directing the movie, RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it, and Konidela Surekha is presenting it.

Salman Khan will be seen essaying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Godfather and Nayanthara takes on Manju Warrier’s role. The film will mark Salman’s first appearance in a Telugu film. It will release on October 5.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

