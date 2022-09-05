God has sent me to help society and people looking for life partners: Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia, also known as ‘Sima from Mumbai’, is excited to be back with Season Two of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix. In the show, Sima Aunty works with South Asian singles in India and the diaspora and helps them to find their life partners. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com, Sima Taparia talks about her career choice, how Netflix offered her Indian Matchmaking, her reaction to people calling her regressive, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How are you absorbing all the appreciation?

The entire world is loving Indian matchmaking and me. In the US, people are behaving as if they have seen God when they spot me somewhere. I cannot tell you how much love and appreciation I am receiving. I never dreamt that the show would rock the world. I got such positive feedback. I thought, just like others, my show will also come and go, but the appreciation it’s been getting is something else. Even the non-Indians are watching the show and how Indian culture has been represented. I am spreading the culture with millions of people. Everybody who sees me asks for pictures. It’s crazy. They love me because I am humble and straightforward.

How did you get into matchmaking? What do you get out of it?

Since childhood, I had the unique ability to talk to people and connect with them. I like to socialize, meet people, and understand their personalities. This is God’s gift. I can understand people. Marriages are an integral part of India. We don’t have an authentic and genuine matchmaker. In 2005, I decided to become a matchmaker, and ever since then, there has been no looking back. God has sent me to help society and people looking for life partners.

What is your definition of a perfect marriage?

People want everything in their partners and want to tick all their boxes but I keep telling my clients that 100 per cent no one can get. This is a fact. Even a multi-millionaire won’t get everything. If 60-70 per cent of your requirements are being fulfilled, be happy and proceed. Perfect marriage should have mutual understanding and respect for one another, and patience is the key. I followed the same mantra on the show, as well.

How did Indian matchmaking happen? How did Netflix find you?

In 2010, Smriti Mundhra, an Indian-American filmmaker from Los Angeles came to me as she wanted to make a documentary showing Indian marriages and the process. She must have shot some 250 hours of me talking to people, cooking, matchmaking, traveling, and doing everything. The documentary was called ‘The Suitable Girl’ and it won an award at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was the story of me and my daughter. Netflix saw that and got in touch with me. Initially, they also doubted the show as there has been no such show made ever. But on July 17, I started getting thousands of calls and e-mails for my interview. And rest you know.

Your one-liners like “too rigid”, and “you need to be flexible” are quite famous. What do you have to say about that?

The camera is following me and there are no dialogues. I have told the clients the truth. This season, my “60-70” has also become famous.

What does matchmaking mean in this digital world?

My process is different – I go and meet the client, see their way of living, scan their personalities and filter them. However, in this digital age, there’s nothing of that sort. You don’t know anything about another person. My goodwill is so strong that people trust my matchmaking skills. I treat my clients like my children and try and find the best for them.

People have called the show regressive for certain reasons. What do you have to say about it?

In 200 crore people, how can everyone be the same? If 5000 are criticising, crores are appreciating. Not everyone can have a taste. It depends on person to person. It never bothers me. I enjoy watching the memes made about me. People have the right to tell if they are not liking something.

You were not able to match anyone in the first season, then what prompted you to say yes for the second season?

Netflix wanted to show what Indian matchmaking is to the world. It never promised that we’ll match the couple. The shooting lasted for five months and it’s not possible to find matches in such a short time.

What are some of the weirdest criteria you have got from your clients?

There have been many – everyone wants everything. You need to adjust. In the first season, I asked my clients to compromise, so the youngsters got angry. Tell me something, don’t you compromise in your job, in your house, while traveling and whatnot? In this season, I replaced compromise with understanding and now they are happy. Though it means the same. Two individuals are different and one needs to strike a balance and have patience.

Do you think that most Indian arranged marriages are regressive and glorify misogyny and sexism?

Things are changing. Look at me, I balance my personal and professional life. Balance is the key to a happy married life.

Are we going to have season 3?

Very soon. As you have seen, season 2 ended in London and the stories of the couples are still not over.