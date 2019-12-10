Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer out! Next-gen of stars take front seat in direct sequel to the original franchise

The story revolves around the new generation of kids who might be the grandchildren of Egon Spengler, the bespectacled member of the original trio.

Fans of the original ‘Ghostbusters’ films can rejoice! Tailer of the direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) is out and it stars young actors such as Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. These stars can be seen playing their teacher/mentor. Rudd is the one who brings forth a possible legacy of ghostbusting for them.

The new film is titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It thus hints that the story revolves around the new generation of kids who might be the grandchildren of Egon Spengler, the bespectacled member of the original trio. The kids have shifted to a rundown house that belonged to their grandfather after they and their single mom played by Carrie Coon find themselves facing financial difficulties.

The kids discover their grandfather’s ghostbusting equipment there along with the original vehicle of the series Eton-1. They can be seen tackling the strange paranormal activities that haunt the town they move into. Green ghosts essential to the original series are also hinted at.

Watch the trailer here:



Overall the film looks like an interesting new take at the Ghostbusters franchise. Rather than a spin-off, the movie is a direct sequel making it more engaging for the audience. It is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman. A spinoff featuring an all-female cast with Chris Hemsworth of Thor fame playing their secretary.was released in 2016. It was critically and commercially panned worldwide. The all-star female cast was an inspired choice but the lacklustre script annoyed both casual and hardcore fans of the Ghostbusters franchise.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all set to reprise their roles from the original movies, despite not appearing in the first trailer of the much anticipated classic movie.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife will hit the silver screen on July 10, 2020.