Ghost Stories trailer released! Feel a chill down your spine; Sneak peek into the Netflix horror anthology

It’s Friday, the 13th! What better day to release Ghost Stories trailer… As much as this date is known for the bad luck it carries, it has brought with itself joy for fans who are eagerly awaiting the horror flick. The trailer of the Netflix film was released on Friday, December 13 and it is sure to take you on a thrilling ride. The fab four directors – Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap – have helmed the Ghost Stories anthology which is as a sequel to the 2013 film Bombay Talkies and the 2018 Netflix film Lust Stories.

The trailer of Ghost Stories was released by Karan Johar on his official Twitter handle, wherein the director used the hashtag #YourFearsWillFindYou to unveil the dark theme of the film. Sharing the 2 minute 18 seconds clip, Karan wrote, “Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest… presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan!”

Watch Ghost Stories Trailer here:

Starring Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, the film also features other actors like Raghuvir Yadav, Surekha Sikri, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. The trailer of the movie starts with Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary’s wedding ceremony, following which the latter is seen chatting with ‘invisible’ grandmother on the night of their wedding. In this part of the anthology, directed by Karan Johar, Mrunal looks perplexed and Avinash looks undaunted as their bedroom door creaks open breaking their intimacy.

Later in the video, in the part directed by Zoya Akhtar, we see Janhvi Kapoor playing the role of a nurse taking care of an elderly patient, who turns out to be Surekha Sikri. The latter is seen telling Janhvi that there is someone on the door and a sudden knock right after that rattles her. The scene directed Zoya Akhter’s directorial part of the film is followed by sneak peek of Anurag Kashyap’s segment which shows a pregnant woman whose other child is worried if she will continue to love him once she has her own baby. The trailer also features some haunting images of creepy dolls, a scarecrow and a small boy with blood smeared all over his face.

Ghost Stories will release on Netflix on January 1, 2020. The teaser of the movie was shared by Karan Johar earlier this month, which kept fans on their toes for the trailer release. We hope the movie turns out to be as thrilling as the trailer.