‘Ghost prank’ lands Bengaluru YouTubers in jail

Seven young men have been booked for ghost pranks in Bengaluru. They were doing the ghost prank to post videos on their Youtube channel, Kooky Pedia. They used to dress up in white blood-stained sheets and recently took to the streets at night to scare innocent bystanders. They intended to record their ‘spooked’ reactions. The prank turned on their heads and they landed up in jail for their antics.

Their prank videos were shared widely on social media sites in the aftermath of their arrests. They had made a series of videos of themselves where they can be seen in the getup of a ghost. They chase motorcyclists, rickshaw drivers and automobiles in the videos. They also tried spooking a man sleeping on the pavement in Bangalore’s Yeshwanthpur area, according to media reports.

This isn’t the first time misdemeanours have taken place due to the influence of social media on the youth. Tik Tok, a video blogging site has led to murders. Recently, 32-year-old Ashwini Kashyap popularly known as the Tik Tok villain for his anger fuelled videos killed three people. He was a serial killer who had compiled an entire hit list before he killed himself upon his imminent capture. Such incidents highlight the dangers of the misuse of microblogging sites and apps that are all the rage for youngsters. Tik Tok along with other popular sites are banned in China.

All the culprits are in their 20’s. Their videos on Youtube were their ticket to fame. They were arrested on the complaint of one of the autorickshaw drivers they had spooked during their ‘adventures’. Police officer Shahikumar told ANI, that seven people identified as Nivad, Samuel Mohamad, Syed Nabeel, Mohamad Akhyub, Shakeeb, Shaan Malik and Yusuf Ahmad have been arrested for wrongful criminal intimidation, insult and wrongful restraint in addition to other charges.

The prankster Youtubers are now out on bail.