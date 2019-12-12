Genelia Deshmukh’s heartwarming birthday wish for mom goes viral!

In 2013, Genelia married actor Riteish Deshmukh. The much loved star couple have two sons.

Mother-daughter bonds are always special! ‘Dearest Ma’ is how actress Genelia Deshmukh’s adorable birthday wish caption begins on Instagram. The love in her caption reads so beautifully as follows: “Dearest Mama, I have been through some great days and some really tough days too and when I look at my life and see the one person who’s always been there..it’s been YOU. You are my constant, Mama….I love you Ma with all my heart. Happy birthday!”

Genelia’s heartwarming birthday message to her mother shows exactly why the mother-child relationship is so intense and special. The mother, as the actor writes in her Instagram caption, is always ‘constant’ through the great days and tough days too.

As most of you would agree, there are great days and tough days. But when the going gets rough and tough in one’s life, there is always a constant person to reassure you and shine a beacon of hope in one’s parched heart.

When she began her stint with cinema, Genelia D’Souza became instantly popular in South Indian cinema. Her vivacious personality and strong performances conquered hearts across the film industry. In Bollywood, ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’ was a blockbuster hit.

In 2013, Genelia married actor Riteish Deshmukh. The much loved star couple have two sons.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was seen with Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Marjaavaan’. The previous month, Marjaavaan team had also come together to celebrate the film’s success at the box office. Arriving with wife Genelia wearing a stunning satin dress, Riteish had joined in with the team for the bash. Keeping her outfit long and simple, Genelia looked adorable in the pics she posted on Instagram. Meanwhile, Riteish sported a totally casual styling. The couple had got their pics clicked and needless to say, they looked super adorable!

Later, the star couple also hosted a pre-birthday bash and a birthday party for their first born, Riaan. For the pre-birthday bash, the showstoppers included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya.