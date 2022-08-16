Gautham Karthik-starrer 1947 August 16 teaser released; Details inside

A.R. Murugadoss and Purple Bull Entertainment’s have released the teaser of their upcoming film 1947 August 16 starring Gautham Karthik and debutant Revathy in lead roles. Ever since the first-look poster of the film was unveiled earlier in May, fans all over were waiting with bated breath to know more about the epic period drama.

Plot:

1947 August 16 revolves around the glorious tale of a remote village where a man battles evil British forces at the brink of Indian freedom. The teaser is filled with action, drama, romance, emotion, and entertainment. The audiences are surely all set for a thrilling journey that will swell them with a sense of nationalism and pride. The film also stars Cooku with Comali fame Pugazh.

The poster released earlier featured Gautham Karthik leading a riot while a forest seems to be burning in the backdrop.

About the teaser:

The nearly two-minute teaser gives a glimpse into the atrocities committed by the British and shows how they were particular about instilling fear among the Indians.

Produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt, and Naresh Choudhary, and co-produced by Aditya Joshi, August 16 1947 teaser opens in Tamil Nadu and Pugazh can be seen reading the news of India’s prospects of getting independence from British rule. The scene then shifts to an elderly man explaining how Mahatma Gandhi has been giving the British government a tough fight before the film’s hero Gautham Karthik is introduced as one of the villagers. Karthik is smitten by Revathy in the film. We also witness moments where the villagers face violent action for their defiance against the British.

This one is AR Murugadoss’ sixth production venture. Earlier, he had produced Engaeyum Eppothum in 2011, Vathikuchi in 2013, Raja Rani in 2013, Maan Karate in 2014, and 10 Endrathukulla in 2015.

The technical crew of August 16 1947 includes music by Sean Roldan, Selvakumar SK cranking the camera, and Sudharsan on the edit.