Gauri Khan opens up on Aryan’s drug case arrest on Koffee With Karan 7: ‘Nothing Can Be Worse Than…’

Gauri Khan, who was recently seen on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, cryptically spoke about the tough times that the family had to go through post son Aryan’s arrest last year.

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB this year.

Referring to the crisis without naming Aryan, KJo said, “It’s been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly. As a family. I know it hasn’t been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we’re members of the same family. I feel like I’m your children’s Godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy but Gauri I’ve seen you come out even stronger. What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that.”

Gauri Khan, speaking about the situation, replied, “Yes, as a family, we’ve been through… I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone.”

Gauri Khan added, “And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are parents to three children –Aryan, their eldest child, Suhana, who will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and AbRam. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Brahmastra in an extended cameo. His film Pathan is all set to release on January 23, 2023.