Gangubai Kathiawadi release: Alia Bhatt replies to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Papa ki Pari’ comment

Gangubhai Kathiawadi: Actor Alia Bhatt’s reply to Kangana Ranaut’s comments is finally out! The actress had been avoiding commenting on Ranaut’s repeated attacks on her for a long time now. This time however, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress broke her streak of silence and replied quoting the Bhagavad Gita. “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say,” the 28-years-old actress said at a press event for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Kolkata, as reported by Zoom.

Alia’s response comes following Kangana’s comment calling Alia ‘papa ki pari’. Kangana also predicted that Gangubai Kathiawadi will lose Rs 200 crore at the box office.

The actress has been busy promoting her film for a while. The actress took to Instagram yesterday (February 22, 2022) and shared pictures of herself for the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 25.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Lella Bhansali, will also see actor Ajay Devgan in a titular role, besides Alia Bhatt. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Kangana’s first attack came several years ago when she claimed that Alia didn’t repay the favour when she (Kangana) needed Bollywood’s big celebrities to show up and promote her film on public platforms. She further calls Alia, a “puppet of filmmaker Karan Johar”.

In the series of stories posted on Instagram, Ranaut wrote, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

“Bollywood mafia daddy papa who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations,” she concluded.

Work wise, Kangana Ranaut will soon be making her reality TV debut as the host of AltBalaji’s Lock Upp.