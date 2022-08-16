Gangubai Kathiawadi to Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s how recent Hindi films have performed

Ever since the pandemic hit, the Hindi film industry has been criticized for not experimenting much with content. With increased exposure to international films and series, the audience has started expecting the same from Bollywood. With films failing at the box office, filmmaker and actors need to gear up and work on the quality of content that is being offered to the viewers.

While films like Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings were a hit, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience. Let’s take a look at the box office performances of the recent movies:

Laal Singh Chaddha

Box office collection: Rs 50.75 crore

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to impress the audience as the movie managed to collect Rs. 9.85 to 10.65 crores on its fourth day, taking the four-day weekend total to Rs. 38.75 crores. The film is a remake of the popular American film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Raksha Bandhan

Box office collection: Rs 45.83 crore

Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four sisters, runs a chaat shop. He promises his mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after he fulfills the responsibility of marrying his sisters into suitable homes. The film revolves around Lala’s relentless efforts of getting his sisters married. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Box office collection: Rs 129 crore

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi managed to receive a lot of accolades from the audience and the industry. The film featured Alia as a sex worker who is fighting for the rights and dignity of women like her. In the film, young Ganga is tricked by her boyfriend with the promise of a film career. He sells her in a brothel for Rs 500.

Shamshera

Box office collection: Rs 42 crore

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor in his dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. The film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to Hindi films. Even though the film had all the elements required – superstars, action, music, and a story, it failed to cross the 50-crore mark at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Box office collection: Rs 250 crore

When strangers Reet, played by Kiara Advani, and Ruhan, played by Kartik Aaryan crossed paths, their journey led them to an abandoned mansion and a dreaded spirit (Monjulika) who has been trapped for 18 years. The movie also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Box office collection: Rs 83 crore

Jugjugg Jeeyo started creating a lot of buzz on social media with its peppy song “Nach Punjaban”. The film, starring Varun Dhavan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh, was a fresh take on marriages and somewhat did a decent job.

Samrat Prithviraj

Box office collection: Rs 80 crore

The film is based on Prithviraj Raso’s epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. The historical drama had Akshay Kumar in the lead role and had a budget of a whooping Rs 300 crore but failed to impress the audience.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Box office collection: Rs 15 crore

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This comedy-drama film highlighted many social issues including, female foeticide, Aata Saata marriage, and patriarchy.

The Kashmir Files

Box office collection: Rs 252 crore

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files showcased the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Though the film got banned in many foreign countries it did a decent job in India.

Jersey

Box office collection: Rs 19 crores

A remake of a Telugu film of the same name, Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles revolved around the life of a man who would go to lengths to fulfill his son’s dreams.

83

Box office collection: Rs 109 crore

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicled India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship in 1983. The movie surely cracked the numbers at the Box office. 83 featured an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree.