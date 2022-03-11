‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ now part of 100-crore club; Here’s how Alia Bhatt celebrated film’s success

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, where Alia Bhatt can be seen playing Gangubai Kathiawadi in the biographical drama.

Without much surprise, Alia Bhatt’s film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has been well received by the critics and audience. Alia took to her Instagram and revealed that the film has earned Rs 102.64 crore so far. The actress also shared some pictures where she is seen enjoying the film’s success with some burgers. “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia,” she posted.

In conversation with Aaj Tak, Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt, said, “Usually, you don’t expect multiplex audiences to whistle and shout, but while watching Gangubai, I heard whistles, screams, yelling in the theatre.” Pooja added that the film has proved that Alia has “hit the mark and how.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, where Alia Bhatt can be seen playing Gangubai Kathiawadi in the biographical drama. Other actors like Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Parth Samthaan and Shantanu Maheshwari have also played crucial roles in the film.