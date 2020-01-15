Gangubai Kathiawadi first look: One look, a thousand emotions! Alia Bhatt as Mafia Queen poised to conquer hearts

The film is a joint venture between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhansali Productions, Jayantilal Gada, Pen India, Hussain Zaidi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, movies of 2020, 2020 films India, Bollywood films, Instagram, Twitter, movie announcementsBased on the life of a brothel owner and a matriarch, shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi began on December 27 (Photos: Bhansali Productions Twitter)

Movie goers, get set to watch Alia Bhatt in a never-before-seen role – as Mafia Queen! Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden collaboration, Gangubai Kathiawadi, has been slated for a September 11 release and has been trending on social media since morning. The first look of Alia Bhatt, as Mafia Queen, is the first time that the Raazi actress has taken up the role of a brothel owner. The film was announced in October last year. Based on the life of a brothel owner and a matriarch, Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting began on December 27. On Wednesday morning, the first look of Alia Bhatt was released by the actress on her Instagram and Twitter. Reactions are still pouring in for the Raazi actress.

Alia posted two photos of her character. One shows her as a young girl while the other depicts her as a hardened Mafia Queen. Both the pictures were captioned, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.” The release of the first look sent the netizens into a frenzy, with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali trending on microblogging site Twitter.

The film is a joint venture between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India. Bhansali Productions’ Instagram and Twitter handle also posted the first look. The caption of the post read, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions.”

Ahead of the first look release, an announcement was made by the actress and the production house on their social media that the first look would be released. The announcement post was a short animated video of film title “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

The film is based on the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi as told in the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” by former journalist Hussain Zaidi.

Earlier on October 16, Alia had confirmed her casting in the movie on Twitter. She had written, “A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t,” adding that this role was going to be special to her.

Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt’s maiden project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was supposed to be a film called ‘Inshallah’, a movie that would also star actor Salman Khan. However, the film was shelved. Several reasons have been floating in the media behind the halting of the film.

The upcoming film has already created an uproar among Twitter users, who are excited to see Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in the product that the Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali duo create.

