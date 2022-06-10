Gangubai hit with 50.6 million viewership hours on Netflix and RRR follows close behind

After a big success at the box office, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR are hitting on Netflix. Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR have found their place in the top 10 list after their streaming. RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become a streaming success in the US and jumped by over 50 % in its second week of release on streaming.

RRR has made a spot in the top 10 in 57 countries, causing disturbances across the world following the first week that was dominated largely by South Asian territories. It ought to be noticed that RRR is additionally accessible on ZEE5, and that only the Hindi version is available on Netflix.

Gangubai has spent most weeks in the top 10 (6), followed by Mimi and Sooryavanshi (5 each) while RRR has spent three weeks in the top 10, and accumulated 11.3 million and 9.1 million hours watched, respectively. Usually, Netflix did not share viewership data due to few notable occasions. It has made a list of Top 10 Movies publicly available last year, after changing its viewership metrics from views to hours watched.

Comparing Kathiawadi, Mimi has achieved the viewership in the 21.7 million range while Sooryavanshi accumulated around 24.2 million viewing hours. Haseen Dilruba spent four weeks in the top 10 last year and achieved 24.4 million hours.

Over Rs. 200 Crore has been made by Gangubai Kathiawadi worldwide while RRS has made approximately Rs. 1200 worldwide.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s recent film Dhaakad was one of the worst movies at the box office. It only got 5.2 million viewers hours after finding a place in the top 10 two times. However, this movie is also available on Amazon Prime Video.