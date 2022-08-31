Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and other celebs extend warm wishes

As Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long harvest festival began on August 31, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish their fans and followers on this ausoicious day. While a few of them brought Ganesha idols home, many others visted Ganpati pandals to pay obeisance. Let’s take a look:

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Shamshera, shared a post extending warm wishes for the festival. He wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you’ll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya.”

Shah Rukh Khan

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

Th Pathaan actor wrote, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan went to take blessings from the Laal Baug Cha Raja in Mumbai and shared pictures from his visit. Wishing his fans, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year.Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

Akshay Kumar

Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O7uV1fDoz6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2022

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to extend warm wishes to fans. His wrote, “Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings.” The actor’s last film Raksha Bandhan didn’t do well at the box.

Kunal Kemmu

The Lootcase actor along with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya visited a Ganpati pandal to seek blessings. Sharing the video on social media, the actor wrote,”Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives Ganpati Bappa Moriya. #happyganeshchaturthi.” That’s not all, Kunal also announced his directorial debut Madgaon Express on the ausoicious day.

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan also extended wishes to fans and followers. He shared a post and captioned it, “गणपति बप्पा मोरया (Ganpati Bappa Morya)”

Shahid Kapoor

Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼



Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/uxia1esie1 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 31, 2022

The Jersey actor shared a pic of the Ganesha idol and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. On this auspicious day, I pray that you are blessed with health, prosperity, happiness and lots of modaks. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏🏻#GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 #GanpatiBappaMorya #GanpatiBappa #IndianFestival — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 31, 2022

गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन अवसर

पर आपके और आपके परिवार के सकल मनोरथ कार्य सम्पूर्ण हों! घर में धन धान्य की कोई कमी ना हो! आपको वह सभी खुशियां प्राप्त हो जो आप चाहते हैं! गणपति बप्पा मोरया! 🙏🕉 #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/pqWw4IJJTe — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 31, 2022

On Ganesh Chaturthi, believers instal idols of Lord Ganesh in homes. The day marks the rebirth of Lord Ganesha and it signifies the importance of new beginnings. Devotees worship to acquire knowledge, wisdom and prosperity before the beginning of any auspicious work.

The previous few years saw a dip in enthusiasm due to the pandemic, however, this year is different. Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi with great gusto.





