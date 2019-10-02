Gandhi Jayanti, October 2: Five must-watch movies to know more about Mahatma Gandhi

A still from Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi.

The world on Wednesday, October 2, is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered to be one of the greatest leaders and influencers of all time in India. Known as the preacher of truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi is also considered to be the father of the nation. His non-violence movement was so effective during India’s struggle for Independence that it forced the Britishers to leave India. His role in sparking the non-violent approach among the provinces of India while fighting for Independence is something the world still admires. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is the face of the Indian Independence movement. Also known as Bapu, Mahatma Gandhi was very kind to everyone. As his ideology has inspired many, the film industry has not remained untouched by it. Most of the films based on Mahatma Gandhi are biographical and tell about his life. But, the inspirational life and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi like non-violence, and civil rights have also been used as a part of the story for some movies.

Let’s have a look at 5 movies based either on Mahatma Gandhi or on his ideas that enlighten our understanding about him:

1. Gandhi (1982): Based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, this historical drama was a British-Indian co-production written by the American writer John Richard Briley. The film was directed and produced by Richard Attenborough. The Hollywood film features Ben Kingsley in the lead role. The film covers the important aspects of his life from his life in South Africa until his assassination. The film received numerous awards including Oscars and was highly praised by the critics.

READ | Gandhi Jayanti 2019: The history behind India’s national festival, its importance and significance

2. The Making of the Mahatma (1996): The joint production of India-South Africa, directed by Shyam Benegal, this film is about the early life of Mahatma Gandhi. The film enlightens the audience about Mahatma Gandhi’s 21 years in South Africa. The film is based on the book by Fatima Meer titled The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma. It received 2 National Film Award in 1996.

3. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005): The film is not based on Mahatma Gandhi but is related to the impact of his loss in an assassination. The film is about a dementia patient who thinks that he killed Mahatma Gandhi with a toy gun.

4. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006): The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial comedy-drama and sequel of 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The film which revolves around the gangster Munna Bhai and his love for the voice of radio jockey Janhavi. In interesting set of events, Munna Bhai starts seeing the spirit of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and begins to practice “Gandhigiri” to solve the problems faced by the ordinary man.

The film received a very good review from the critics and did great business at the box office. The film was declared as a blockbuster.

5. Gandhi, My Father (2007): The Feroz Abbas Khan directorial is a biographical drama and highlights the relation of Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. It is based on the biography of Harilal Gandhi, written by Chandulal Bhagubhai Dalal titled Harilal Gandhi: A Life.

The film highlights how Mahatma Gandhi’s son wanted to become a barrister and not join his father’s footprints in fighting for his ideals and causes in India.

The inspiring life of Mahatma Gandhi has given hopes to many and his ideology helped many to seek civil rights. His contribution to the country will always be remembered by Indians and his teachings of nonviolence and quality will keep guiding many in future.