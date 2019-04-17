Game of Thrones season 8’s premiere episode smashes HBO’s own record!

The much anticipated premier episode came out at 6:30 AM as per IST on April 14 and has smashed all records of HBO becoming the highest viewed episode with 17.4 million US viewers. (Photo source: Twitter.com)

Game of Thrones season 8: Record-smashing viewership! Popular American fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season premiere finally hit the screens and has created a record-breaking viewership in the blink of an eye! The much anticipated premier episode came out at 6:30 AM as per IST on April 14 and has smashed all records of HBO becoming the highest viewed episode with 17.4 million US viewers. According to ANI, the season 8 premiere episode’s rating is higher than last season’s finale episode which brought in 16.9 million viewers in August 2017. The 17.4 million viewers include specifically 11.8 million television viewers who watched the television show on HBO’s cable service while the rest of the viewers experienced the viewing on HBO Go and HBO Now applications.

Also read: Kalank Review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s epic yawn fest crumbles under the weight of heavy sets on thin plot



The channel saw the biggest streaming night ever, according to HBO. The channel reflected increasing audience fondness for streaming the drama show across the globe. In India, the drama show has garnered the most enthusiastic viewership in recent years. Instagram, the image sharing app released the data about the popularity of the show globally and amongst the Asian countries, India ranks the highest when it comes to viewer and cultural engagement about GoT. According to data, Mumbai is the top Indian city which was most excited about the show. The show had also become a popular statement in regional culture as well as the current political scenario of the country. The characters’ dialogues as well as shows’ taglines have been popularly utilized for economical advertising as well as in election campaigns. The craze for the show in the country has cut across many political dialogues.

The show, which is an adaptation on a series of fantasy novels ‘A Song of Fire and Ice’ by George R R Martin, is created by David Benioff as well as D. B. Weiss. The first episode of Game of Throne’s season 8 premiered on April 14. With the new season, HBO has attracted a record breaking viewership, breaking its own record and has a widespread, active international fan base.