Game of Thrones Season 8: Kit Harington reveals Jon Snow is in love!

“Game of Thrones”, based on the books by GRR Martin, returns for its final season on April 14. (Image Source: HBO)

Come April 14, after almost two years, the last and final season of Game of Thrones will air. With just a month to the premiere, the buzz around the show is at an all-time high. Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly shared pictures of several principle characters and HBO dropped the trailer for the film on Tuesday.

Ever since the trailer was unveiled, fans have been wondering how the series will end. At least now we know one thing: Jon Snow is in love. James Hibberd, the editor of Entertainment Weekly, on Monday, had tweeted to reveal that one of the favorite characters in Game of Thrones has fallen in love. He quoted Kit Harington in his tweet (who plays Jon Snow on the show): ‘The end of the world might be coming soon, but at least he’s in love with somebody and knows who he is’.

JAMES HIBBERD’S TWEET:

Gorgeous new gallery of @GameOfThrones cast portraits. Kit Harington: “The end of the world might be coming soon, but at least he’s in love with somebody and knows who he is — and then comes a sledgehammer.” https://t.co/vaQEdFYTO2 pic.twitter.com/y1RurOHQ0f — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the trailer was unveiled on March 5. As the under 2-minute trailer progressed, we were shown all the prominent characters — Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) among many others, in various stages of preparation.

Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 official trailer:



As soon as the trailer aired, fans on social media were full of questions. There were questions like why is Arya afraid, why is Cersei sipping wine and who was that zombie animal at the end.

The new season premieres on April 14 and will have six episodes of 60 and 90 minutes runtimes.