Game of Thrones season 8: India ranks fourth amongst countries most excited for HBO’s show

“Game of Thrones”, based on the books by GRR Martin, returns for its final season on April 14. (Image Source: HBO)

The eighth and final season of the hit TV show Game of Thrones is all set to premiere on April 14 at 6:30 AM as per IST. The show has a huge fan following in India – home to TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Naagin. Well, turns out Indians might be the most enthusiastic about the arrival of Game of Thrones in the world. Fourth most excited, for sure, as per Instagram. The image sharing app has released data about the popularity of the TV show globally. Amongst the Asian countries, India ranks the highest when it comes to engagement about GoT. Mumbai is the top Indian city most excited about the show.

Instagram studied the trends for the past 30 days to produce the report. In an official note, they said that Indians are discussing everything about the show – from characters to conspiracy theories. The company added in the press note that Instagram has become an important community for fans from across India to discuss all things GoT.

Following are some more details from this research about Game of Thrones on Instagram:

Top 5 countries most excited for GOT on Instagram

1. USA

2. Brazil

3. Great Britain

4. India

5. Germany

Top Indian cities most excited for GOT

1. Mumbai

2. Delhi

3. Bangalore

4. Hyderabad

5. Chennai

Most mentioned GOT characters on Instagram in India

1. Jon Snow

2. Daenery Stargaryen

3. Aarya Stark

4. Sansa Stark

5. Tyrion Lannister

Top 10 GOT hashtags used across India

1. #gameofthrones

2. #got

3. #jonsnow

4. #forthethrone

5. #aryastark

6. #sansastark

7. #winteriscoming

8. #daenerystargaryen

9. #tyrionlannister

10. #winterishere

Well, HBO, thank us later. Interestingly, Game of Thrones did not originally air on HBO in India during the initial years. Seems like the top bosses did not see India as a potential market. But the show rose to fame in the country through…well, other means. Now, we get to see show along with the US on a streaming app. All we got to say is that out time and investment better be worth it in the final season.