Game of Thrones season 8: India ranks fourth amongst countries most excited for HBO’s show

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 1:58 PM

All we got to say is that out time and investment better be worth it in the final season.

game of thrones, game of thrones 8, game of thrones 8 premiere, game of thrones in india, hbo, jon snow“Game of Thrones”, based on the books by GRR Martin, returns for its final season on April 14. (Image Source: HBO)

The eighth and final season of the hit TV show Game of Thrones is all set to premiere on April 14 at 6:30 AM as per IST. The show has a huge fan following in India – home to TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Naagin. Well, turns out Indians might be the most enthusiastic about the arrival of Game of Thrones in the world. Fourth most excited, for sure, as per Instagram. The image sharing app has released data about the popularity of the TV show globally. Amongst the Asian countries, India ranks the highest when it comes to engagement about GoT. Mumbai is the top Indian city most excited about the show.

Instagram studied the trends for the past 30 days to produce the report. In an official note, they said that Indians are discussing everything about the show – from characters to conspiracy theories. The company added in the press note that Instagram has become an important community for fans from across India to discuss all things GoT.

Following are some more details from this research about Game of Thrones on Instagram:

Top 5 countries most excited for GOT on Instagram

1. USA

2. Brazil

3. Great Britain

4. India

5. Germany

Top Indian cities most excited for GOT

1. Mumbai

2. Delhi

3. Bangalore

4. Hyderabad

5. Chennai

READ: Game of Thrones return turns HBO-Dish conflict into a nail-biter

Most mentioned GOT characters on Instagram in India

1. Jon Snow

2. Daenery Stargaryen

3. Aarya Stark

4. Sansa Stark

5. Tyrion Lannister

Top 10 GOT hashtags used across India

1. #gameofthrones

2. #got

3. #jonsnow

4. #forthethrone

5. #aryastark

6. #sansastark

7. #winteriscoming

8. #daenerystargaryen

9. #tyrionlannister

10. #winterishere

Well, HBO, thank us later. Interestingly, Game of Thrones did not originally air on HBO in India during the initial years. Seems like the top bosses did not see India as a potential market. But the show rose to fame in the country through…well, other means. Now, we get to see show along with the US on a streaming app. All we got to say is that out time and investment better be worth it in the final season.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Game of Thrones season 8: India ranks fourth amongst countries most excited for HBO’s show
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition