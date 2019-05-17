Game of Thrones: Winter is coming but employees are not! GOT finale set to hit office attendance

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 release date: So, what is your excuse for not going to the office this Monday? Yes, it's true. Since The Super Bowl1, Sunday\u2019s long-awaited series finale of Game of Thrones (GoT) will create the biggest storm of workplace disruption, as per a new survey from The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated said. An overwhelming one-third of the employed U.S. adults which is around 34%, participated in the survey. Many answers were given, but the most common answer was, plan to watch the GOT finale Sunday night, which would make GOT one of the 10 most-watched series finales in the history of television. However, it is also estimated that 27.2 million U.S. employees are admitting that GoT\u2019s conclusion will have a direct impact on their work responsibilities. This unique \u201cAbsence is Coming\u201d survey was conducted online. It was conducted between May 7th to 9th, 2019, around 1,090 employed U.S. adults of The Workforce Institute at Kronos by The Harris Poll. (All percentages cited are directly based from survey results) GoT finale hits the workforce: Managers, brace yourself READ:\u00a0Game\u00a0of\u00a0Thrones: Angry fans want HBO to remake GOT season 8; file petition Nearly 27.2 million employees who are planning to watch the #GOT finale, admit that they will 1. Either miss work completely 2. Arrive late, 3. Work remotely, 4. We less productive than usual, or 5. Experience another impact on work obligations Monday. Because of the Game of Thrones finale, which is the most popular show the history of HBO. Approximately, 5.8 million there are 4 employees who typically work on Sunday nights. But they plan to use, 1. vacation day, 2. sick day, or 3. personal day to watch the live finale. Workers would bend the knee to Jon Snow, House Stark as their workplace commander Game of Thrones season 8, most-likely characters are to occupy the Iron Throne. However, 1 in 4 employees watching the ongoing season of #GO T (28%) say they would 'most want' Jon Snow to be their manager. The second-most-popular would-be manager (12%) is Tyrion Lannister, with the Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, ranked third (9%). Scandously, even a few votes were received by Cersei Lannister, with only 2% of fans are okay with being managed by apprehension. Overall in general, maximum employees would prefer their administrator\/manager come from House Stark (43%) vs House Lannister (17%) and with Arya Stark (7%) receiving the second-most votes.