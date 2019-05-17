Game of Thrones: Winter is coming but employees are not! GOT finale set to hit office attendance

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2019 5:47:59 PM

Overall in general, maximum employees would prefer their administrator/manager come from House Stark (43%) vs House Lannister (17%) and with Arya Stark (7%) receiving the second-most votes.

game of thrones season 8 episode 6 LEAK, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 release date, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 trailer, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 spoilers, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 photos, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 prediction, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 runtime, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 watch online, game of thrones season 8 episode 6 name, Game of Thrones, GoT, Game of Thrones season finale, GoT finale, GoT season finale, employees, Workplace DesignOverall in general, maximum employees would prefer their administrator/manager come from House Stark (43%) vs House Lannister (17%) and with Arya Stark (7%) receiving the second-most votes.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 release date: So, what is your excuse for not going to the office this Monday? Yes, it’s true. Since The Super Bowl1, Sunday’s long-awaited series finale of Game of Thrones (GoT) will create the biggest storm of workplace disruption, as per a new survey from The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated said.

An overwhelming one-third of the employed U.S. adults which is around 34%, participated in the survey. Many answers were given, but the most common answer was, plan to watch the GOT finale Sunday night, which would make GOT one of the 10 most-watched series finales in the history of television. However, it is also estimated that 27.2 million U.S. employees are admitting that GoT’s conclusion will have a direct impact on their work responsibilities.

This unique “Absence is Coming” survey was conducted online. It was conducted between May 7th to 9th, 2019, around 1,090 employed U.S. adults of The Workforce Institute at Kronos by The Harris Poll. (All percentages cited are directly based from survey results)

GoT finale hits the workforce: Managers, brace yourself

READ: Game of Thrones: Angry fans want HBO to remake GOT season 8; file petition

Nearly 27.2 million employees who are planning to watch the #GOT finale, admit that they will
1. Either miss work completely
2. Arrive late,
3. Work remotely,
4. We less productive than usual, or
5. Experience another impact on work obligations Monday.

Because of the Game of Thrones finale, which is the most popular show the history of HBO. Approximately, 5.8 million there are 4 employees who typically work on Sunday nights. But they plan to use,

1. vacation day,
2. sick day, or
3. personal day to watch the live finale.

Workers would bend the knee to Jon Snow, House Stark as their workplace commander

Game of Thrones season 8, most-likely characters are to occupy the Iron Throne. However, 1 in 4 employees watching the ongoing season of #GO T (28%) say they would ‘most want’ Jon Snow to be their manager. The second-most-popular would-be manager (12%) is Tyrion Lannister, with the Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, ranked third (9%). Scandously, even a few votes were received by Cersei Lannister, with only 2% of fans are okay with being managed by apprehension. Overall in general, maximum employees would prefer their administrator/manager come from House Stark (43%) vs House Lannister (17%) and with Arya Stark (7%) receiving the second-most votes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Game of Thrones: Winter is coming but employees are not! GOT finale set to hit office attendance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition