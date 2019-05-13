Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: More major deaths revealed in King’s Landing

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: As the finale approaches the tough moments to continue in 'Game of Thrones'. However, in the most recent episode was a turmoil, as various characters have succumbed. CAUTION: Spoilers Ahead! Beginning: The episode starts with Lord Varys writing a 'hush-hush' scroll to somebody, and it could be to lords and ladies of the Seven Kingdoms to come to Jon Snow\u2019s matter. However, it is seen that even though Varys hardly knows Jon, he is just convinced that Jon would be a great king. On the arrival of Davos and Jon, Varys says Jon he would be a great ruler. But Jon refuses. Somehow, (seen in the previous episodes) Jon has a habit of accepting things he does not want, only if the people around him push him towards that. Tyrion Lannister finks Lord Varys out to Daenerys Targaryen. Since Tyrion Lannister knows what will happen to his old friend if Daenerys and knows about his treason. However, Varys is taken to a beach, where Tyrion, Jon, and others are also present. Before death, Varys says to Tyrion that he hopes and deserves this, truly. He hopes that he is wrong. Goodbye, old friend. However, Jon Snow\u2019s facial expression suggests that he is already reconsidering about Daenerys Targaryen\u2019s queenship. Lord Varys. still dead, too late. RIP. that one and the only person who really cared about the common people (in the entire show). Later, Davos Seaworth is asked by Tyrion Lannister whether he really is efficient at smuggling. READ:\u00a0Game\u00a0of\u00a0Thrones\u00a0season 8 episode 4: Misplaced coffee cup in latest episode brews hilarious reactions on Twitter Apparently, Jaime Lannister has been captured by Daenerys Targaryen\u2019s men. Like before he did after killing Tywin and Shae, Tyrion Lannister goes to him and asks him to escape to Essos with Cersei Lannister. Also in a moment, Tyrion says that when others treated him as a monster, Jaime was the only one who showed kindness to him. Jaime is freed now and leaves for his final mission. Jaime states to Tyrion that he has never cared about the King\u2019s Landing's common people. But 'he does'. It was just to save them, that he killed Aerys Targaryen. (Before Tywin could arrive with the Lannister army, Aerys was about to burn down the city). Next, to signal the opening of Red Keep\u2019s gate, Jaime Lannister is supposed to get the bell rung. It is seen that King\u2019s Landing's people are trying to enter the gates of the Red Keep. However, they are guarding by Lannister soldiers. Despite waving his golden hand and yelling, \u201cSoldier!\u201d, Jaime is unable to get in. The Iron Fleet is attacked by Drogon and Daenerys Targaryen, and soon it is turned to ash. Scorpion siege weapons: destroyed and the Drogon: invincible again. In the previous episode, Rhaegal, a dragon was somehow taken unawares by Euron Greyjoy and his men. Is Drogon far smarter than his dead brother or was Rhaegal half-blind? The war is about to begin and the combatants are facing each other on the battleground. Cersei Lannister watches from a window. Davos Seaworth, Jon Snow, and Grey Worm are at the head of Daenerys Targaryen\u2019s armies. Jon and others attack. Drogon attacks the Golden Company from the rear, burning them to death. Arya and the Hound are in King\u2019s Landing. They are in search of their respective quarries. Anyway, Daenerys Targaryen attacks, burning common people and soldiers to a painful death. Daenerys Targaryen: Mad Queen with no redemption. Arya Stark is asked to go by The Hound. Stark looks terrified for the first time in a couple of seasons. The Hound comes upon Cersei Lannister, the Mountain, and Qyburn. Meanwhile, Qyburn to Mountain: keep Cersei safe! Qyburn is killed and Cersei escapes. Now the Mountain and the Hound fight. Cleganebowl, everybody. Cersei Lannister met by Jaime Lannister, tries to escape through the secret passages. Whenever they see the path blocked by rubble, they are stopped short and they die. Arya Stark is injured, but alive. She wakes up and sees a white horse. But is it a hallucination? Whatever it is, Arya escapes.