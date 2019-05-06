Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4: Misplaced coffee cup in latest episode brews hilarious reactions on Twitter

It was a takeaway coffee cup placed on Daenerys Targaryen's table that created a stir and woke up fans during an otherwise dull episode of "Game of Thrones". "GoT" followers flooded the social media after watching "The Last of the Starks", the fourth chapter of the show's final season when they saw a misplaced takeaway cup in a celebratory scene when the heroes gathered to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell. At almost four chapters down and two more to go, the show's regular viewers were probably off snoozing when some of them caught a break as a cup found its way in the cold Winterfell. Fans said the takeaway cup had no business to be in the epic fantasy show, set in a fictitious medieval era, where the characters are shown drinking wine from silver goblets and ale from mammoth's horn. Many went on Twitter to solve the curious case of the takeaway cup. Some said it was proof that even the Dragon Queen is living on coffee to claim the coveted Iron Throne. "Even the Mother of Dragons needs a good coffee if she is to take back the Iron Throne," a user wrote. Even the mother of dragons needs a good coffee if she is to take back the iron throne ????\u200d\u2640\ufe0f #GoT pic.twitter.com\/6wgfI0xGt7 \u2014 Mum thats a bad word! (@Christielee2806) May 6, 2019 One of them even went on to suggest a popular coffee chain was the sponsor for the show. "Proof that even Daenerys Targaryen drinks Starbucks coffee." Proof that even Daenerys Targaryen drinks Starbuck coffee.@GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones @Starbucks @StarbucksIndia pic.twitter.com\/qFhvgbJqRk \u2014 Saif Giryal (@SGiryal) May 6, 2019 "HBO roped in Starbucks as one of the sponsors for Game of Thrones." HBO roped in Starbucks as one of the sponsors for Game of Thrones. \u2014 Ajinkya (@Shaitani_Dimag) May 6, 2019 "#GameofThrones #juegodetronos Where can I find a Starbucks in Westeros? Ask Daenerys," tweeted another. #GameofThrones #juegodetronos Where can I find a Starbucks in Westeros? Ask Daenerys ????@Frikidoctor pic.twitter.com\/eNOj9KV4GX \u2014 David El Arreglador (@DArreglador) May 6, 2019 READ:\u00a0'Game\u00a0of\u00a0Thrones' spin-offs moving forward nicely: George RR Martin A hilarious tweet even went on to claim the flavour of the beverage: "That's a pumpkin spice latte." That's a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com\/fPThGIWJPW \u2014 Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 6, 2019 Another said they had found a new contender of the throne in the takeaway cup. "I'm cheering for the Starbucks cup to take the Iron throne. This season is a massive farce," a user wrote on the microblogging site. I'm cheering for the Starbucks cup to take the Iron throne. This season is a massive farce. \u2014 Craig Wickson (@The_Master_Yeti) May 6, 2019 Some of the diehard fans were furious at how the popular show was turning out to be in its final run, calling the episode "rushed" and full of "bad writing". "You still think this Game of Thrones final season wasn't rushed and isn't going to be s**t? There's LITERALLY a Starbucks cup in Winterfell! D&D have ruined this!" read a post. You still think this Game of Thrones final season wasn't rushed and isn't going to be shit?? There's LITERALLY a Starbucks cup in Winterfell!!! D&D have ruined this! pic.twitter.com\/rVLgr3nuVW \u2014 Copy Writer (@kontent_writer) May 6, 2019 "They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones," wondered another. They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com\/90Li696AmM \u2014 Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019 "If they can't spot bad writing how are they going to spot a coffee cup? #Starbucks #GameOfThrones," said tweeple. If they can\u2019t spot bad writing how are they going to spot a coffee cup? #Starbucks #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com\/uGAMbY65pP \u2014 Deepak kumar (@deep8979) May 6, 2019 When ale and wine don't do it for you. All you need is a Starbucks coffee. #GOTS8E4 #Starbucks @Starbucks @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com\/NfSj27Cp6w \u2014 Shoaib Usmani (@shoaib_us_money) May 6, 2019 "When ale and wine don't do it for you. All you need is a Starbucks coffee. #GOTS8E4 #Starbucks @Starbucks @GameOfThrones," one of them said.