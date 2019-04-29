Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Lyanna Mormont takes a badass exit and Twitter can’t stop raving about this ‘Queen’

By:
New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 3:14:48 PM

With the 'Battle of Winterfell' done, we are now only three more episodes away from the finale.

game of thrones, game of thrones season 8, game of thrones season 8 episode 3, got, got 8, battle of winterfell, bella ramsey, lyanna mormontBella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Game Of Thrones Season 8’s third episode is upon us and it is everything we thought it will be. As the ‘Battle of Winterfell’ rages on, some major casualties are expected. The longest episode in the series and the season literally had us at the edge of our seats. In the last episode, we had seen the White Walker army reach Winterfell and well, the third episode was like one big slasher movie thanks to that. From dragon fights to a burning Winterfell castle, we got to see everything. All those gathered at Winterfell to fight the army of the dead fought hard but the one who particularly left a lasting impression was Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey).

She’s been a firestick ever since her introduction on the show. Lyanna Mormont is a true warrior and that was proven in the latest episode of ‘Battle of Winterfell’. One of the most crucial scenes in the episode is when Lyanna takes on a giant wildling who is now a White Walker till her last breath. What’s amazing is that even as he clasps his mighty grip around her throat, Lyanna stabs him in the eye and dies by killing her enemy first.

Actor Bella Ramsey was recently asked about what she would miss about her character on the show and her response was true to her character, she said that “The opportunity is to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them.” Lyanna has been one of the most loved characters on the show and hence, Twitter has been buzzing with RIP responses for her character.

Here are the Twitter reactions to Lyanna Mormont’s death:

RIP Queen:

Like a Boss:

The third episode of Game of Thrones is now airing on HotStar Premium in India. With the ‘Battle of Winterfell’ done, we are now only three more episodes away from the finale.

