Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Hilarious Twitter reactions which will leave you in splits!

The first episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 is out and here’s how Twitterati reacted after watching it.

Game of Thrones season 8’s first episode left people surprised, shocked and happy as well. It made several revelations which people have been waiting to witness. Moreover, this episode proved that life comes in full circle with major deja vu feels of ‘Winter is coming’ episode in the latest episode. The Starks are finally together and that too at their home in Winterfell. Daenerys Targaryen reaches Winterfell, where Jon has gathered an army to fight against the Night King.

This is just a subtle recap of the season 8 premiere episode. If you don’t want to know anything more avoid social media and stop reading further. After watching the episode, we decided to head to Twitter to see if the GoT fans reacted the same way as we did. Well, it turned out that even they can’t keep calm after the first episode. We decided to list down a few Twitter reactions which are relatable and will leave you in splits as well.

Check it out below:

This is exactly what that Ser Jaime and Bran scene felt like ????#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/prSQ71C175 — Gru (@Ayodeeta) April 15, 2019

my feeling at the start after a long time … ????#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/M2NcKOwEUY — Ameen Badra (@Ameen_Badra) April 15, 2019

This is all I’m going to talk about for the next seven days #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/dfI08YKQYw — bri ???? (@houseofthots) April 15, 2019

When you tryin to smash but her dragon won’t stop giving you the stank eye #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FrXvyUi9YX — alyssanichole (@alyssanichole) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones

Final scene Final scene

of season 1 of season 8

episode 1 episode 1 pic.twitter.com/tjY5lJbT61 — Tommasina Domel (@tommasinadomel) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones

Hey Jon stop , she’s your aunt you know right ????? pic.twitter.com/YmGpfzajxS — “404” (@I_3iyd) April 15, 2019

The second episode is set to be kickass as we have to wait and watch to see if Daenerys avenges the death of her father from Jaime Lannister as he finally reached Winterfell. Interestingly, Bran’s old friend is Jaime as well, we know why!

A Song of Ice and Fire’s adaptation, George R. R. Martin’s series of novels with fantasy, show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss launched the series in 2011. So far, the show has aired seven seasons.

You can watch all episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 on Hotstar Premium, along with the US audience at 6:30 am every Monday. It airs in India on Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD every Tuesday at 10 PM.