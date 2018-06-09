‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot lands at HBO

HBO has officially given a pilot order for a still-untitled “Game of Thrones” prequel, created by Jane Goldman and George R R Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series serves as the basis for the popular epic fantasy series. (Twitter)

HBO has officially given a pilot order for a still-untitled “Game of Thrones” prequel, created by Jane Goldman and George R R Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series serves as the basis for the popular epic fantasy series. Set thousands of years before the events of “GOT”, the project chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

A logline from the network teased the plot without divulging any details. “Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.” The pilot is based on a story from Goldman and Martin, with teleplay credited to Goldman.

Goldman will also serve as showrunner, reported Variety. Martin and Goldman’s “GOT” prequel is the first of several potential series set in the world of Westeros to move forward at HBO beyond the script phase. In May 2017, a multitude of writers were announced by HBO to be working on what Martin described as the “successor shows.”

The other writers working on the potential spin-offs are Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Carly Wray, and Bryan Cogman.