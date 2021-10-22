Game of Thrones, Money Heist, Breaking Bad among BBC’s top 100 tv series of 21st century

Releasing the list of 100 top tv series of the century, BBC Culture in a tweet wrote that 206 critics from across 43 countries around the world reviewed and voted the tv serials on the list.

Game of Thrones television series which reigned large on the hearts and minds of its audience for years at a stretch has found a place among 100 greatest television series of the 21st century, a list prepared by BBC Culture. Game of Thrones which is spread over seven long seasons has found a place in the coveted list along with its other popular contemporaries like Breaking Bad and La Casa De Papel or Money Heist. The inclusion of Money Heist even before the release of its final season in the list is a testament to the cult following and devotion the show has garnered from millions of its fans around the globe, the Indian Express reported.

The top 100 list of tv series curated by BBC Culture also includes recent favourites like The Crown, Stranger Things, Narcos, Chernobyl, Fleabag and Schitt’s Creek. One of the longest running American tv series Grey’s Anatomy has also found a place on the BBC Culture list. On the top spot of the list lies HBO series The Wire which starred actors like Dominic West, John Doman, Idris Elba, Frankie Faison among others and was first aired on television in the year 2002. The Wire starting from 2002 lasted on television till the year 2008 spanning six long years and consolidating a set of loyal audiences. On the second and third spot on the coveted list lie period dramas Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

Releasing the list of 100 top tv series of the century, BBC Culture in a tweet wrote that 206 critics from across 43 countries around the world reviewed and voted the tv serials on the list. While Breaking Bad found the third place on the BBC list, Game of Thrones was ranked on the sixth position and Money Heist ranked on the 43rd rank in the list.

Among other famous names on the BBC list were How I Met Your Mother(86th rank), Planet Earth(73rd rank), Orange is the New Black(65th rank), House of Cards (60th rank) among others.