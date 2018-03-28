Game of Thrones gets a Kashmiri makeover, and its winning the Internet; watch video

The video has been shot in Gulmarg and the background score features the instrumental version of the theme song.

Game of Thrones (GoT) is one of the most widely viewed television series across the world and India has no dearth of GoT fans. Paying a tribute to this larger than life TV series, a bunch of young Kashmiri artists have produced a short film called ‘The Cure: A Kashmiri Instrumental Tribute to Game of Thrones’.

The 6-minute long video is a mesmerising tribute to the famous series. The video has been shot in Gulmarg and the background score features the instrumental version of the theme song. The video has been uploaded by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism’s Facebook page and the YouTube handle as well.

Taking the entire social media by storm, the video is being loved by Indian fans and has already been viewed over a thousand times. Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah shared the video on his official Twitter handle and said, “This tribute to #GameOfThrones comes all the way from Kashmir. Its a visual delight and hearing the theme music played on the traditional rubab is amazing. Well done.”

Watch Video:

India Today reported that the makers of the video completed shooting it within three months with basic production equipment. The short film has been directed by Ruman Hamdani. Ruman said that the entire film was shot on a humble budget with basic production facilities. The team added that the video has been shot in exactly the same fashion as Game of Thrones. the idea is to make filmmakers realise the potential the Valley holds for filmmaking. The theme was chosen keeping in mind the huge popularity of the show.

The music is definitely the biggest attraction of the video and most of it has been played on rabab. Sufiyan Malik has composed the music of the film. Tourism department had sponsored the project to showcase local talent. The video is a treat to the visual and aural senses and one cannot help but commend the picturisation as well as the spectacular music which lends the video an edge.