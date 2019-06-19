Game of Thrones fans rejoice! Filming of GOT prequel begins

After the success and positive review of season 8 of Game of Thrones (GOT), the makers HBO announced a prequel to the series earlier. According to a report published in the Irish daily, Belfast Telegraph, the filming for Game of Thrones prequel has already started in Northern Ireland a week ago. According to the report the location for the shoot is remote and secret with high probability if it is in ' Co Down ' around the north coast. Despite confirmation of prequel, HBO has not yet released any details of the plot. Though in an official statement they mentioned, \u201cFrom the Westeros history's horrifying secrets to White Walkers' true origin, from the Starks of legend to the mysteries of the east, one thing is certain: it\u2019s not the story we think we know.\u201d Also Read:\u00a0Shahrukh Khan, Son Aryan Khan to voice Mufasa and Simba in Disney\u2019s The Lion King According to reports, the working title for the series is 'Bloodmoon' and the official title has yet not been announced. The good news is that viewers might see some familiar faces making the prequel more interesting as some of the significant roles will be played by stars like Naomi Watts, John Simm, and Miranda Richardson. After Game of Thrones\u2019 filming, the areas around Belfast region have become quite popular. The makers might be using the same sets in this series as many of the sets including Winterfell were created in the castles of Ireland and the filming of Bloodmoon includes the same areas. The prequel will be placed in time ranging to thousands of years from the current Game of Thrones (GOT) timeline, which concluded its eighth and final season in May. Game of Thrones recently received an award for the best TV show at MTV awards. The series has one of the highest viewership around the globe and is among one of the top-rated TV series of IMDB and on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is a fantasy drama based on medieval times violent dynastic struggles among the noble families for the claim of a single Iron Throne to rule the seven kingdoms.